Nanty Glo teen couple to stand trial on child abuse allegations

Dec. 15—VINCO, Pa. — A Nanty Glo couple will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a 5-week-old child who allegedly sustained 16 fractures in what a physician called a case of child abuse.

Robert Oaks Jr., 19, and Sylvia Kutchman, 19, both of the 200 block of Pearson Street, were ordered on Monday to stand trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

Nanty Glo police charged Oaks and Kutchman with six counts each of aggravated assault and two counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a criminal complaint, the infant suffered an arm injury sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13. The infant was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, then transferred to Pittsburgh.

Dr. Rachel Berger said in her report that the infant suffered 16 fractures. She said there was no underlying medical condition that would predispose the infant to the injuries.

"This is child abuse," Berger said.

Oaks told police that at some point while putting on a zipper swaddle and wrapping the child in a blanket, he picked up the child and heard a "pop," the complaint said.

Police said Oaks later said he pulled too hard and heard a "pop."

Both Oaks and Kutchman also said that they did not know what happened, that it must be brittle bone disease and that the dog had jumped on the child, the complaint said.

The infant was placed in foster care.

An investigation began when Cambria County Children & Youth Services contacted police. Pittsburgh Child Advocacy Center also was involved.

Oaks and Kutchman are being held in Cambria County Prison on $200,000 percentage bond.