Is Nanyang Holdings Limited's (HKG:212) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 1947 Ching Yung Hung was appointed CEO of Nanyang Holdings Limited (HKG:212). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Ching Yung Hung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Nanyang Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$1.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$8.0m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$5.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$778m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.3m.

As you can see, Ching Yung Hung is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Nanyang Holdings Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Nanyang Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Nanyang Holdings Limited Growing?

Nanyang Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 8.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Nanyang Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Nanyang Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 23% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Nanyang Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven't been bad. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Nanyang Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

