Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect who kidnapped woman from Walmart parking lot

Naomi Irion seen in WalMart in Fernley, Nevada (Facebook/Lyon County sheriff’s department)

Nevada's Lyon County sheriff's department has released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was last seen at a WalMart in Fernley.

The video shows a parking lot and a hooded figure pacing back and forth, at times walking directly in front of vehicles and their headlights.

The footage shows parked and moving vehicles in the WalMart parking lot within visual distance of Naomi's vehicle and minutes before she is abducted.

The sheriff's department said that the suspect seen in the video clip is pacing on the east side of the building.

Last week the sheriff's department had said that the forensic evidence led investigators to believe that Ms Irion's disappearance was suspicious in nature.

Her vehicle was located later in an east end industrial area of Fernley.

Investigators have sought information from the Lyon County community in identifying the suspect.

Ms Irion’s family has also issued appeals to help locate her while a community search was also conducted last week.