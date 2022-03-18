Naomi Irion: Hunt for missing woman as video shows hooded man ‘abduct’ her in Walmart parking lot

Naomi Irion went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Reno, Nevada (ABC News)

A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart parking lot near Reno.

Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.

“To me, it looked like a clear abduction,” Ms Irion’s brother Casey Valley said, according to ABC News.

“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are and nobody even noticed she was missing,” mother Diana Irion said.

Ms Irion was last seen on Saturday at 5am in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley near Reno, Nevada, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to work at a company in the area.

Her family called police when she didn’t appear at work and didn’t return back home.

“They confirmed that she missed her shifts Saturday and Sunday, which was really unusual,” Ms Irion said. “My daughter was extremely reliable.”

The sheriff’s office says a person seen in surveillance footage may be involved in the teenager’s disappearance.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that the man said or did something to prompt Ms Irion to move from the driver’s side to the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

“She is not a fighter, meaning the guy who pushed her into a car, she froze. She didn’t do anything. She just froze,” her brother told reporters, standing next to detectives as well as the local sheriff.

“As we can clarify really quick, and, detective, correct me if I’m wrong. We’re not saying that this person was necessarily a homeless person. He came from that direction. Like, but so, but it’s enough of something that just, state that it’s worth noting. This person did say or do something to Naomi to make her move over from the driver’s side to the passenger side,” he added.

Police have said they found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby industrial park on Tuesday. While investigators have declined to say what they found in the car, they have said that evidence suggests that Ms Irion disappeared because of a crime.

They added that they believe a truck driver is connected to the vanishing of Ms Irion.

“We can’t lose sight of what’s really important,” Mr Valley said, according to ABC. “And that’s Naomi’s life and time’s ticking, we’re out of time.”

The brother said Ms Irion moved to Fernley, east of Reno, in August of last year. Her father, Herve, and her mother live in South Africa.

“We beg you, if you have any information to contact authorities,” the father said during a press conference on Thursday. The family has said that they don’t recognize the hooded man seen in the still images taken from the security footage reviewed by police.

