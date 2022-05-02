Naomi Judd's Daughters Accept Hall Of Fame Induction

Good Morning America

As the country music world mourns the loss of Naomi Judd, the legendary singer is being remembered for the way she spoke publicly about her battle with mental health, opening up about a struggle that is often kept private. Judd's death at the age of 76 was announced Saturday by her daughters, Ashley Judd, an actress and activist, and Wynonna Judd, with whom she performed as part of the duo The Judds. The sisters wrote in a statement that they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."