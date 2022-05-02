Naomi Judd's Daughters Accept Hall Of Fame Induction
“I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today.” Wynonna and Ashley Judd tearfully honored their mother as the Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were also inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday night.
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame just a day after unexpected death of Naomi Judd; Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine; 'The Bad Guys' tops the box office in the U.S. and Canada for the second weekend. (May 2)
Naomi Judd's legacy is living on. Just one day after the legendary country singer passed away at the age of 76, she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their duo group, The Judds. During the ceremony in Nashville on Sunday, Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, tearfully paid tribute to their late mother. "It's a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed," Wynonna said. Naomi's famous daughters announced her passing on Saturday.
Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Judd family and one half of the Country music duo The Judds, has died. She was 76. The news was confirmed by daughters Wynonna and Ashley in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” they wrote. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease […]
The Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony was an emotional evening
The iconic quartet of country innovators was celebrated at the organization's latest Medallion Ceremony
‘I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,’ Naomi Judd’s daughter Ashley said
As the country music world mourns the loss of Naomi Judd, the legendary singer is being remembered for the way she spoke publicly about her battle with mental health, opening up about a struggle that is often kept private. Judd's death at the age of 76 was announced Saturday by her daughters, Ashley Judd, an actress and activist, and Wynonna Judd, with whom she performed as part of the duo The Judds. The sisters wrote in a statement that they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."
Wynonna and Ashley Judd tearfully honored their mother as the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, just one day after Naomi died unexpectedly.
