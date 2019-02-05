You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies

Imagine employees with improved reaction time, increased logical reasoning and better moods. Now imagine employees who are less impulsive and have a greater tolerance for on-the-job frustration. Finally, imagine employees who are straight-up sleeping on the job.

Here’s the twist: The employees you are imagining are one and the same. Studies from sources like the Journal of Sleep Research and Nature Neuroscience have found that power naps pack measurable benefits for job performance. Companies ranging from international mega-corporations to scrappy startups are already reaping the rewards of providing naptime benefits.

Google

Olympic-sized swimming pools, free gourmet meals, putt-putt golf courses and even ball pits are just some of the reasons The Daily Mail called Google “the world’s wackiest workplace” in 2017. But whether you’re Googling for a living in London or Toronto, there’s one other thing that makes working for the Big G even weirder: on-site sleep pods, complete with cashmere eye masks.

Created by MetroNaps, the EnergyPod that Google uses is a sci-fiesque sleeping bubble that features a zero-gravity napping bed, sleep music, programmed lights and relaxing vibrations all engineered to perfect the 20-minute power nap.

As David Radcliffe, VP of real estate and workplace services at Google, said in an interview with CBS, “No workplace is complete without a nap pod.” Apparently, a few other companies agree.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Globally renowned accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers eased into allowing employees to nap on the job. First, its offices offered a flexible working hours system that includes the option to clock in or out early and partake in generally free-form workdays. By 2017, Michaela Christian Gartmann, PwC’s human capital leader for Switzerland, confirmed to the Financial Times that the firm’s Swiss office had a sleeping room.

In fact, PwC even invited sleep experts to speak to its employees about positive and negative sleep habits and the importance of a good power nap. But, as Gartmann told the FT, it doesn’t take an expert to confirm that employees absolutely loved the new sleep room.

Ben & Jerry’s

Ice cream is usually associated with food comas rather than power naps, but Burlington, Vt.-based Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream is bucking that trend with dedicated nap spaces at its headquarters.

As a Ben & Jerry’s rep told Sleep.org, “We look out for our employees’ quality of life, and providing space and time for naps is just another way for us to take care of the people who work there.”

Taking care of those peeps also includes dog-friendly workspaces, yoga classes and on-site personal trainers for the more active ice cream makers out there.

Cisco

IT and networking might not be the sexiest of fields, but Cisco Systems has leaned hard into the office nap pod trend. Like Google and others, Cisco has invested in MetroNap-made pods, which come at a cost of about $13,000 a pop. The pods’ designers, Christopher Lindholst and Arshad Chowdhury, position them as “sleep consultants,” and it’s definitely true that $13,000 is less than most consultants’ yearly salaries.

Of course, with $12.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2017 revenue, Cisco can probably swing a nap pod or two.

Potato

Huge corporations and Silicon Valley unicorns aren’t the only companies using naps to boost productivity. London-based Potato, an app creation and web design service, is in the know, too.

Potato’s need for naps is purely logistical. With clients in every time zone on earth, employees often have to work around time differences. That’s where a refreshing nap comes in. Declan Cashin, Potato’s content lead, told iNews in 2017 that “if a quick nap in the pod helps [our employees] get their best work done, then it’s well worth it.”

Zappos

For Zappos, providing a nap room feels just as natural as providing health insurance. Speaking for the online shoe retailer, a rep told Sleep.org, “It was born from our focus on employee happiness and wellness. We know how much sleep impacts well-being.” Just to make sure their employees are snug as a bug in a rug, Zappos’ Las Vegas headquarters provides a couch, two recliners and a beanbag chair for supreme nap-ability.