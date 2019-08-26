Like to nap? Mattress Firm's summer Snoozetern internship lets you sleep on the job

If you have been sleeping on your summer internship possibilities, here's a potential solution: apply to be the Snoozetern for Mattress Firm.

Napping is encouraged as part of the position, which involves testing new mattresses and beds, as well being a "sleep-influencer" and creating videos that are shared on social media.

This is the second year that the nation's largest mattress retailer is taking applications for the Snoozetern position. There might even more than one spot available, as the company's recent video shows two young women talking about their past experiences in the job.

“The allure of being paid to sleep on the job and the opportunity to hone social media skills, made this a highly-sought after position," said Mattress Firm's chief marketing officer Scott Thaler in the press release announcing the opening. I’m eager to see the candidates and start paying our next Snoozetern to catch some zzz’s.”

The company is taking applications until May 3 for the position, which is based in Mattress Firm's home office in Houston. Those interested can get more information and apply on the company's website.

You can check out some of the previous interns' work on YouTube, where you will find their videos on how to make and style your bed, pick the right pillow, decorate pillowcases as Halloween trick-or-treat bags, and host an event with the Houston Texans for the company's launch of the NFL team's mattress line.

The Snoozetern gig has gotten Mattress Firm some good public relations, which has been of short supply lately. The company filed for bankruptcy in October 2018 and planned to close as many as 700 stores. Mattress Firm still has about 2,600 stores.

Earlier this month, the company's CEO and Executive Chairman Steve Stagner resigned after having returned as CEO in March 2018. He previously was CEO from 2010 through 2016.

