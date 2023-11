(BCN) — A suspect was apprehended after police responded to reports of a man igniting a field in Napa on Saturday.

On its Facebook account, the Napa Police Department said its officers nabbed the man as he was attempting to leave.

The Napa Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, the police added.

