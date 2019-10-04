Napa Valley vineyard owner gets five months in prison for college admissions scheme

BOSTON – Napa Valley, California, vineyard owner Agustin Huneeus – the only parent in the national college admissions scandal to admit to taking part in two schemes to get his daughter into a prestigious university – will spend five months in prison and pay a $100,000 fine.
The punishment, handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani Friday afternoon, is the harshest given to a parent charged in the "Varsity Blues" case. Once Huneeus is let out of prison, he will face an additional two years of court supervision and be required to complete 500 hours of community service.
Huneeus agreed to pay $300,000 to Rick Singer, the admissions scheme's mastermind, to have someone cheat on his younger daughter's college entrance test and falsely tag her as a water polo athlete to get into the University of Southern California.
His defense attorneys asked for two months of prison and a $95,000 fine, along with 350 hours of community service and a year of supervised release. They stressed that Huneeus' daughter was not admitted into USC as a result of the scheme.
Talwani said, “I don’t find the fact that the defendant’s daughter ultimately didn’t get into USC to be a game changer here."
The judge said she was more swayed by the facts that Huneeus participated in both schemes and that his daughter knew about the fraud.
“I have some concern about the greater level of disregard of the child’s interest here in letting the child proceed once she was aware of the misconduct,” she said at the hearing.
Huneeus, who declined to comment on his way out of the courthouse, is to report to prison Nov. 4. His attorney requested a medium-security prison within 200 miles of San Francisco.
He was the fifth parent who pleaded guilty to be sentenced by Talwani. In all, 52 people have been charged in the scheme; 24 parents, college coaches and other co-conspirators pleaded guilty, the remainder, including actress Lori Loughlin, pleaded not guilty.
Huneeus addressed the judge, calling it "a super hard day," but he declared "the rest of my life begins" after the sentencing. He said his actions have been "devastating" to his friends, family and colleagues.
“Every spot in every college in our society is important," he said. "I am deeply ashamed of myself for taking part in a scheme that could have taken a seat from a deserving student away.”
Federal prosecutors, pointing to Huneeus' participation in the duel scam, recommended he spend 15 months in prison, 12 months on supervised release and pay a $95,000 fine.
“Huneeus was a repeat player," Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O'Connell told the judge. "For two years, he sought out Singer’s illicit services. He never slowed down. He continued to press for more."
O'Connell discussed the lengths Huneeus went to include his daughter in the scheme – not only having her pose for photos to use in a fake water polo profile, like other defendants did, but meeting with Singer to discuss the plot. He said Huneeus proposed other ways to cheat, including having his oldest daughter sit in and take a test for his younger daughter.
"He was one of the more active defendants. Lying came naturally to Mr. Huneeus," O'Connell said.
Talwani, who has presided over the parents' sentencing hearings, ordered each of the four previous defendants to spend time in prison – but not as much. The longest term before Huneeus' was four months, given to fathers Devin Sloane and Stephen Semprevivo. They paid $250,000 and $400,000, respectively, to have their children tagged as fake athletic recruits to get them into school.
Talwani sentenced actress Felicity Huffman to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 for having her daughter's SAT test score fixed, and a month for New York lawyer Gordon Caplan, who paid $75,000 to have his daughter's ACT answers corrected.
Explaining her rationale for prison, Talwani said, “Each time I come back in these series of cases to the question of general deterrence."
Huneeus' defense lawyer Jeremy Sternberg argued it "would be just" to sentence his client to a shorter prison stint than Sloane and Semprevivo because his daughter did not take a spot from another student. His daughter was accepted conditionally into USC in the fall of 2018, but prosecutors charged Huneeus and other parents in March before she could be accepted.
“There was no spot taken by Mr. Huneeus' daughter, and therefore his sentence should reflect that," Sternberg said. He argued that despite undertaking two cheating plots, it was all aimed at one USC seat.
Huneeus of San Francisco, the son of Chilean immigrants, hails from a famous wine family led by his father Agustin Huneeus Sr. The family's company, Huneeus Vinters, has wineries in California and Chile and produces Quintessa, a Napa wine. He will be unable to hold a license for his wine enterprise as a result of his conviction.
Huneeus agreed to relinquish his position as chief executive of the company back to his father.
“He will wrestle with this for the rest of his life," said Sternberg, who characterized Huneeus' crimes as an "aberration" for someone who has shown a devotion to community, family and helping others. "This case has been a blow to him and a blow to the relationship with his family and his colleagues.”
Huneeus is not the only parent accused of taking part in both fraud options available in Singer's scheme but was the only one among 15 parents who pleaded guilty.
He admitted paying $50,000 in 2018 to a sham nonprofit organization led by Singer, who engineered an SAT cheating scheme. It involved Singer's associate Mark Riddell, a college consultant from Florida, who flew to California and acted as a proctor at a testing center that Singer controlled in Los Angles.
Prosecutors said Riddell didn't wait until after the test was over to correct answers on Huneeus' daughter's test – he helped her throughout the exam. She received a 1380 out of 1600. During a wiretapped phone call with Singer, Huneeus wanted to know why the score wasn't higher. Singer told him that raising it too high would raise suspicion because of her grades.
Huneeus agreed to pay $250,000 to have his daughter tagged as a water polo recruit at USC to get her accepted into the school. By that point, Singer, who pleaded guilty to four felonies, was cooperating with investigators. Huneeus made an initial payment of $50,000 toward the recruitment plot but was arrested before he could pay the remaining $200,000. His daughter was never admitted into USC.
"He embraced the fraud, wanted to expand it and even proposed involving
two of his daughters in it," prosecutors said.
