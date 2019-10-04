Napa Valley vineyard owner gets five months in prison for college admissions scheme

Agustin Huneeus, center, arrives at federal court Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Boston, where he is scheduled to plead guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) ORG XMIT: BX101

BOSTON – Napa Valley, California, vineyard owner Agustin Huneeus – the only parent in the national college admissions scandal to admit to taking part in two schemes to get his daughter into a prestigious university – will spend five months in prison and pay a $100,000 fine.

The punishment, handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani Friday afternoon, is the harshest given to a parent charged in the "Varsity Blues" case. Once Huneeus is let out of prison, he will face an additional two years of court supervision and be required to complete 500 hours of community service.

Huneeus agreed to pay $300,000 to Rick Singer, the admissions scheme's mastermind, to have someone cheat on his younger daughter's college entrance test and falsely tag her as a water polo athlete to get into the University of Southern California.

His defense attorneys asked for two months of prison and a $95,000 fine, along with 350 hours of community service and a year of supervised release. They stressed that Huneeus' daughter was not admitted into USC as a result of the scheme.

Talwani said, “I don’t find the fact that the defendant’s daughter ultimately didn’t get into USC to be a game changer here."

The judge said she was more swayed by the facts that Huneeus participated in both schemes and that his daughter knew about the fraud.

“I have some concern about the greater level of disregard of the child’s interest here in letting the child proceed once she was aware of the misconduct,” she said at the hearing.

Huneeus, who declined to comment on his way out of the courthouse, is to report to prison Nov. 4. His attorney requested a medium-security prison within 200 miles of San Francisco.

He was the fifth parent who pleaded guilty to be sentenced by Talwani. In all, 52 people have been charged in the scheme; 24 parents, college coaches and other co-conspirators pleaded guilty, the remainder, including actress Lori Loughlin, pleaded not guilty.

Huneeus addressed the judge, calling it "a super hard day," but he declared "the rest of my life begins" after the sentencing. He said his actions have been "devastating" to his friends, family and colleagues.

“Every spot in every college in our society is important," he said. "I am deeply ashamed of myself for taking part in a scheme that could have taken a seat from a deserving student away.”

Federal prosecutors, pointing to Huneeus' participation in the duel scam, recommended he spend 15 months in prison, 12 months on supervised release and pay a $95,000 fine.

“Huneeus was a repeat player," Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O'Connell told the judge. "For two years, he sought out Singer’s illicit services. He never slowed down. He continued to press for more."

O'Connell discussed the lengths Huneeus went to include his daughter in the scheme – not only having her pose for photos to use in a fake water polo profile, like other defendants did, but meeting with Singer to discuss the plot. He said Huneeus proposed other ways to cheat, including having his oldest daughter sit in and take a test for his younger daughter.

"He was one of the more active defendants. Lying came naturally to Mr. Huneeus," O'Connell said.

Talwani, who has presided over the parents' sentencing hearings, ordered each of the four previous defendants to spend time in prison – but not as much. The longest term before Huneeus' was four months, given to fathers Devin Sloane and Stephen Semprevivo. They paid $250,000 and $400,000, respectively, to have their children tagged as fake athletic recruits to get them into school.

Talwani sentenced actress Felicity Huffman to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 for having her daughter's SAT test score fixed, and a month for New York lawyer Gordon Caplan, who paid $75,000 to have his daughter's ACT answers corrected.