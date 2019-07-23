Napa Valley, but for weed: Cannabis bill would tighten rules for claiming place of origin

Robert Steffano is proud of growing cannabis in southern Humboldt County, near the epicenter of California's famed Emerald Triangle weed country. He says he's been tending his crop there for 30 years.

But one day, Steffano, who owns Villa Paradiso Farms, got an email from a soil company he'd never heard of. Their brand name seemed to suggest they were from his corner of the county, too.

“I called them,” he said, "and they were from Colorado."

As California fine-tunes its cannabis laws, state lawmakers are turning their attention to a measure that aims to make sure California weed maintains the same whiff of quality as, say, California wine.

Senate Bill 185 would tighten existing rules that seek to prevent cannabis brands from claiming their weed is grown in a given place — say, the Emerald Triangle or Santa Cruz — unless it really is. Supporters said the measure will save consumers from being hoodwinked by knock-offs and might even boost sales for cannabis brands with authentic, homegrown bona fides. With any luck, the bill's supporters said, region-specific weed growers will one day enjoy the same cachet as Napa Valley vineyards.

Wesley Hein, head of compliance and government affairs for the cannabis distributor Mammoth Distribution, said paying closer attention to place-of-origin claims is another sign that the state's legal cannabis market is maturing.

“Not that long ago," he said, "anybody could put anything on a label.”

The law right now

California law already allows licensed cannabis growers to get a county-of-origin designation if they grow all of their weed in one county. The law tasks the California Department of Food and Agriculture with setting county-of-origin standards.

And under current law, cannabis can't be marketed using the name of a California county unless it actually comes from that county.

In the same vein, the existing law gives CDFA the authority to set up a process for growers to establish "appellations of standards, practices, and varietals" — that is, designations that would tie their crop to a geographic area other than a county.

But in contrast to the county-of-origin designations, the existing law doesn't explicitly prohibit growers from misusing appellations.

Hang on, what's an appellation?

An appellation is a legal classification best known for its use in the wine industry, in which appellations refer to specific geographical areas where wine grapes are cultivated. They might also have to do with specific cultivation methods and grape varietals.

Michael Katz, the co-founder and CEO of the Emerald Exchange, which promotes cannabis products from northern California, said California's cannabis appellation system ought to recognize local differences in microclimate, growing practices and native soil, putting a spotlight on outdoor cultivators who work without environmental manipulation.

Appellations of origin wouldn't necessarily reflect existing political boundaries.

Steffano at Villa Paradiso Farms, for example, has already designed a logo for an appellation of origin that he'd like to see applied to his sub-region, which he calls Palo Verde. Rather than be confined inside Humboldt County alone, the appellation would cover an area that crosses into three different counties.

What SB 185 changes

SB 185 is a tweak to the law meant to stop wily cannabis purveyors from using appellations as a way to misrepresent their origins.

As with the county of origin restrictions, growers would be forbidden from marketing their products using an appellation of origin, or a name that sounds similar, unless their products actually meet their area's appellation requirements.