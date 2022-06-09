Napalm girl 50 years later: 'just yesterday'
Fifty years ago, nine-year-old Kim Phuc ran directly toward AP photographer Nick Ut's camera - and into history as a symbol of the torment inflicted on innocents in all wars. (June 9)
‘Growing up I sometimes wished to disappear, not only because of my injuries but also because of shame and embarrassment of my disfigurement’
Kim Phuc Phan Thi, Vietnam’s “Napalm Girl,” is offering a message of hope with the world 50 years after the iconic photo that featured her was taken. The “Napalm Girl” photo was taken in Trảng Bàng by the South Vietnamese photographer Nick Ut when Phan Thi was only 9.
