NAPD officer recovering at home following shooting

Jun. 6—NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne is at home and recovering from his injuries after being shot while trying to apprehend a suspect last week.

"Cpl. Byrne is resting comfortably at home recovering," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. "He is in good spirits and good condition. I have no additional information to release regarding future treatment or any timeline for his return to work."

New Albany resident Barry Sowders, 29, is facing three attempted murder charges, along with a resisting law enforcement charge, in connection with the shooting.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said he anticipates filing additional charges in the near future in this case but can't comment on the case until all charges are filed.

Indiana State Police said Sowders shot Byrne, and fired shots at two other NAPD officers after a situation last week near the 1400 block of Grant Street. Byrnes fired back at Sowders after he was shot, ISP said.

Sowders was taken to University of Louisville Hospital following the shooting and after he was discharged he was held in Metro Corrections in Louisville, before he was extradited to Floyd County.

Sowders was arraigned last Thursday in Floyd Superior Court 1. His bond has been set at $500,000, cash-only. The next court date for Sowders, a status of counsel hearing, has been scheduled for Thursday.

"On behalf of Cpl. Byrne and the entire NAPD team, we have overwhelming gratitude for the public's support," Bailey said. "We have received hundreds of messages and well wishes from many people who support the NAPD, the law enforcement community and public safety. Currently Cpl. Byrne has no immediate needs other than continuing support with his recovery."

Bailey said there isn't any body camera video of the shooting.

State police said a person called police last Tuesday and accused Sowders of trying to shoot them in the 300 block of Green Street in New Albany. The person was not shot and police located a vehicle that matched the description of Sowders' at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grant Street.

When Sowders got out of the vehicle police saw he was in possession of a handgun. Sowders started to flee on foot and fired at two officers, including Byrne. Byrne was struck and fired back at Sowders, striking the suspect. ISP believes Sowders continued to flee on foot and shot at a third officer. At around 12:30 p.m. police located Sowders on the porch of a Market Street residence a short distance from the shooting.

Bailey said the two other officers who were "directly involved" have been "cleared to return to work."

"The City of New Albany and NAPD offer a variety of services and support to any employee involved in accidents or incidents," Bailey said. "Mental health services are a part of these services."