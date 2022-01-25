Naperville Helps! Campaign Relaunched To Aid Health Care Workers

NAPERVILLE, IL — As the current coronavirus surge continues to impact individuals and families worldwide, the Naperville Helps! GoFundMe has been relaunched to benefit local health care workers and other first responders.

Naperville Helps! was first launched at the start of the pandemic by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The initiative has since donated nearly $100,000 and partnered with dozens of local restaurants to provide over 6,000 meals to employees at Edward Hospital.

“We are honored to help support the amazing healthcare workers at Edward Hospital as they work hard to help keep our community healthy. Whether you can give a few dollars or a few hundred dollars, that money has double the impact as it helps to support our downtown restaurants AND allows us to provide meals to local healthcare workers,” Danielle Tufano, Executive Director of Downtown Naperville Alliance, said in a news release.

Tufano added, “In speaking with representatives from the hospital, they agree that a project like this could not have come at a better time and they greatly appreciate all of the support from the community”.

Click the link to donate to the Naperville Helps! campaign. All proceeds will be used to get meals delivered to health care staff at Edward Hospital.

Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement, that making a donation is a great way to "bring businesses together with our larger community to not only say 'thank you' but to spread a smile through a donated delicious snack."

This article originally appeared on the Naperville Patch