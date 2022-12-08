Naperville man, 38, found shot to death in car in Bolingbrook

A Naperville man shot multiple times was found dead in his car in Bolingbrook, according to police.

Eric Stubblefield, 38, of the 200 block of East Bailey Road, was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, the Will County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

An autopsy report cited a preliminary cause of death as gunshot wounds but he final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

Stubblefield, formerly of Bolingbrook, had a criminal record that included armed robbery, robbery and driving under the influence convictions. He previously lived a half mile from where his car was parked.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 630-378-4772, going to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or using the mobile P3 Tips app.

If the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

subaker@tribpub.com