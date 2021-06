Police said 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson was found in a cornfield near 87th Street and Modaff Road in July 1972. She was stabbed 36 times.

Video Transcript

- This morning Naperville Police will hold a news conference to announce a break in a 1972 homicide of a 15-year-old girl. Juliana Hanson's body was found in a cornfield near 87th street and Modaff road. 47 years ago investigators say she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 36 times.