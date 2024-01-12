Naperville receives at least 5.5 inches so far with winter storm warning in effect through Saturday

A fast-moving storm blanketed Naperville in at least 5.5 inches of snow as of Friday morning, causing school, city and facility closures to mount ahead of more inclement weather expected through the day.

As a significant weather system set in across the Chicago area for the second time this week, snow and wind began hitting the Naperville area about 3 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr said.

Through early morning hours, snow fell at rates sometimes exceeding 2 inches per hour, Petr said, while winds whipped with gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Naperville had accumulated nearly a half a foot of snow, though Petr said that total could be higher. To the west, into Aurora and Kane County, the National Weather Service had reports of 5 to 8 inches.

Naperville, as well as portions of north, central and northeast Illinois, is under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday.

Petr said for Naperville, it’s particularly tricky to estimate snow totals into Friday because forecasts have the city “right on the border” of where rain will turn to snow. Still, Petr estimated Naperville could receive anywhere from 2 to 5 more inches of snow by Saturday morning.

He also warned that after improving during daylight hours Friday, conditions will “deteriorate quickly” after sunset, as temperatures drop and winds start to pick up again.

Due to Friday’s storm, schools across the city closed for the day and switched to remote classes, including campuses at Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204 and North Central College.

All Naperville Park District programs scheduled to meet prior to 3 p.m. Friday have been canceled and all park district facilities other than the fitness center in Fort Hill Activity Center are closed. Naperville Public Library facilities have also been closed as have all Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers.

A mass alert via the city’s Naper Notify system cautioned that there would be dangerous travel conditions throughout Friday. Plowing operations will continue until completed, with crews are currently focused on major roadways and priority neighborhood streets, the message said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

tkenny@chicagotribune.com