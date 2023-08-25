Naphtha chemical leak and fire at refinery forces evacuation near New Orleans

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Evacuations were underway Friday within 2 miles of a naphtha chemical leak and fire at a Garyville, La., Marathon petroleum refinery in St. John The Baptist Parish 40 miles west of New Orleans.

No injuries have been reported. The parish has issued an emergency declaration. Both the parish and Marathon petroleum said the release and fire are contained within the refinery's property.

But a thick plume of black smoke billowed into the air as the fire and is likely spreading the naphtha, which is a flammable liquid that can be used as fuel, into the air beyond the company's property.

The evacuation, including schools in the area, is purely precautionary and the parish has been assured all the impacts are contained to the Marathon site, according to Parish President Jaclyn Hotard.

Marathon Petroleum said in a statement, "The release and fire are contained within the refinery's property and there have been no injuries."

The company said it is working to stop the fire. New Orleans-area firefighters are also fighting the fire. Initial efforts to put it out with foam failed.

A St. John The Baptist Parish statement said, "St. John Parish has been working closely with Marathon Petroleum emergency responders as we respond together to the naphtha fire (gasoline/diesel product) at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville. As a precautionary measure, St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued an Emergency Declaration and is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents within a two-mile radius of the part closest to Marathon Petroleum Garyville Refinery."

Roughly 8,660 people live within two miles of the refinery, according to Census data.

Fire officials said that some negative respiratory impacts are possible as responders monitor the smoke plume. Residents were advised to stay indoors if possible.

Shelters have been opened at multiple locations.