Naples attorney accused in December hit and run posts bond after judge raises amount

A Naples attorney accused of fatally striking a bicyclist moments after she was late to pick her daughter up from school has posted bond after a judge raised the amount.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Feb. 27 added a $20,000 raise for Giselle Guzman, 30, who initially faced a $30,000 bond. The court raised the bond March 1.

Guzman, accused of fatally striking Alberto Martinez, 45, on Dec. 9 and fleeing, now faces a $50,000 bond.

Court records indicate that on Thursday (March 9) she promised a sum of $5,000 and posted bond.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and formally waived her Jan. 17 arraignment, which granted her absence from court hearings related to her case.

That day, prosecutors asked Krier to increase her bond.

The state sought to raise the bond to mirror that of a homicide charge, citing Guzman's absence from all scheduled court hearings.

Krier also barred contact with the victim's next of kin, the anonymous 911 caller and listed witnesses.

Donald Day, who represents Guzman in the case, has asked for a jury trial in Martinez's death.

Following December's crash, troopers found a car with extensive damage to the front-right side and a missing piece when they arrived at her home in the 9000 block of Gervais Circle, Guzman's, the arrest affidavit said.

Troopers knocked on Guzman's door and windows, but no one answered.

As troopers further examined Guzman's car, they found a pick-up pass for her daughter's school, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School, located at 2730 53rd Terrace S.W.

A Dec. 15 tip submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers reported that Guzman was driving the car at the time of the crash, adding that she picked up her daughter from school minutes before the crash.

The following day, troopers retrieved footage and documents from her daughter's school, as well as an interview with Elizabeth Tenbarge, assistant principal at the school, confirming she had picked up her daughter.

Troopers arrested Guzman on Dec. 22 and charged her with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

At the time, Guzman was an associate with Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford in North Naples and focused her work on civil litigation, construction, medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability and professional liability, according to her Florida Bar page. Her page with the law firm was no longer available as of Dec. 23.

Court records indicate her next court appearance is a March 30 case management conference.

