Naples Better Government endorses candidates for mayor, City Council

As part of its mission to promote better government in the City of Naples, Collier County and the State of Florida, Naples Better Government (NBG) meets individually with candidates to discuss their qualifications and platform statement requested and provided prior to the interview and endorsement.

Gary Price gets endorsement for Naples mayor.

Two of the three candidates for mayor were able to participate in the interviews on January 25 — Ted Blankenship and Gary Price. Current Mayor Teresa Heitmann was unable to participate but submitted a platform statement for review by the NBG Board. All six of the candidates running for a seat on City Council were interviewed — Berne Barton, Garey Cooper, Nicholas Del Rosso, William E. Kramer, Linda Penniman and Tony Perez-Benitoa.

Sally Tiffany

The NBG Board of Directors applauds the candidates for taking time out of their busy campaign schedules to interview with us. All candidates demonstrated an understanding and competency level necessary to fill their respective positions sought and expressed a desire to maintain the community charm. After almost five hours of interviewing, the Board was challenged with endorsing one candidate for the position of mayor and three candidates to fill three empty seats on City Council.

Naples Better Government is pleased to endorse former City Councilman and Vice Mayor Gary Price based upon his vast experience and commitment to support the city manager with programs and incentives to increase retention and morale among city employees. That commitment to support the city manager was also expressed by City Council candidates Barton, Kramer and Perez-Benitoa. All endorsed candidates were focused on returning to a governance structure based on having a strong city manager and advocating Council support programs and directives that will create an elite police force, including compensation, benefits and equipment that sets a benchmark rather than keeping with the competition.

All that plus strong support for important community projects, such as the NCH Heart & Stroke Center, with ways to expedite important community assets, a commitment to make public meetings more efficient and a focus on seeing City Council return to a policy-setting board and not be involved in the day-to-day city operations management.

For those reasons and others Naples Better Government is proud to endorse candidates Gary Price for mayor and Berne Barton, William Kramer and Tony Perez-Benitoa for City Council.

Sally Tiffany, is president of Naples Better Government. Naples Better Government is registered with the State of Florida as a nonpartisan political committee and has been in existence since 1991.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples Better Government endorses candidates for mayor, City Council