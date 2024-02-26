Naples City Council OKs proposed Inlet Quay luxury condos in The Commons

A seven-story luxury condo building can be constructed in The Commons office park on Goodlette-Frank Road after site-plan approval by Naples City Council Thursday.

After hours of discussion – about building height, airport noise and neighborhood compatibility – Naples City Council voted 4-2 to allow the 37-unit Inlet Quay to be built along the Gordon River, with seven conditions, including several that will make it abundantly clear to potential buyers that there is an airport nearby.

"Given the fact the issues we have had with airport noise throughout this community in the past, I believe there in an opportunity to increase or improve transparency as it relates to the disclosure materials," said Vice Mayor Terry Hutchinson, who voted no. He wanted airport disclosure requirements in marketing documents.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who also voted no, said she didn't think luxury residential was appropriate in The Commons.

"For the life of me, I can't imagine anyone that would want to pay $3 million or $5 million to live in this beautiful building that's among medical and has a flight path and noise level that is going to permeate this," she said. "It may have been in the residential option … for me it's not compatible. It doesn't make a bit of sense on why we would put this expensive and beautiful product in the middle of The Commons area. It is a beautiful project, though."

A rendering by MHK Architecture of a 37-unit luxury condo building to be called Inlet Quay was presented to Naples City Council Feb. 22, 2024. The building will be located in The Commons office park off of Goodlette-Frank Road with views of the Gordon River.

Wheaton, Illinois-based T2 Capital Management LLC through Good Naples I LLC plans lanais with views of Gordon River, mangroves and the Gordon River Greenway. It also will include first-floor garage parking; a porte cochere – a covered entry for drop off, a second-floor pool, a spa, a rooftop lounge for residents, a putting green, a boardwalk connection to the river and the existing 19 boat slips.

The condos of between 2,751 to 6,034 square feet will be situated in the southeast corner of the 52-acre Commons and face the Gordon River, according to the site plan by hole Montes Inc. They will be north of Charlie C. Anthony Park, and west of Naples Airport. The north boundary includes an adjacent mangrove preserve with an existing boat marina located on the river.

"It's an extraordinary piece of property," said John Passidomo, the applicant's attorney. "It's right next to residential. … The residential component is adjacent to the river, adjacent to a conservation easement, accessible to the river."

View of Grodan River from Baker Park, which connects to the Gordon River Greenway in Naples.

Jone and Warren Miller walk their yellow Lab, Tige, along the new Gordon River Greenway in Naples.

Judgment in 2002 affirmed building height allowance

The 4.31 acres on which Inlet Quay will be built is part of The Commons Planned Unit Development approved in 1980 by Collier County and annexed into the City of Naples in 1989. A judgement in 2002 affirmed the developer had a vested right to develop the land under the original development order that included the building of six stories over two stories of parking. Inlet Quay will have six stories over one story of parking.

The building itself will be 76 feet tall plus embellishments of 14 feet. Council members expressed concerns about the height, which will be one floor higher than a luxury apartment building they approved in 2021 in The Commons. Residences at 710 Goodlette-Frank Road will include three buildings, one four stories over parking and one five stories over parking for 63 units, along with a clubhouse, according to City of Naples public records. City staff told council members, the apartment project, owned by Sahasa Realty Corp. has been permitted, but isn't under construction yet.

"This is a preeminent residential development proposal. The current market demands this type of floor-to-floor ceiling (height), said Passidomo, the attorney. "… You can't separate the quality that is being presented from each of its component parts that collectively yield that quality."

Inlet Quay site plans show multiple corner lanais with views of Gordan River, a second-floor pool and amenity deck and a parking garage.

The design review board and Planning Advisory Board unanimously recommended approval. The planning board recommendation included five conditions. City Council scratched one and added three conditions.

Conditions of approval

Passidomo agreed to all seven conditions, which include prohibiting expansion of the boat slips from the current 19 that are permitted, limiting usage of the docks and boat slips to Inlet Quay residents, prohibiting owners and their successors from trimming the protected mangroves beyond what is allowed under the current conservation easement, and asking that the lake be tested under the standards of the environmental resource permit.

Conditions added by City Council include a requirement that the developer reduce the east-facing embellishment from 7 feet to the minimum of 3 and a half feet.

The final conditions require that an agreement between the developer and the Naples Airport Authority be recorded so that it will turn up in any title search going forward on the property, whether for the entire building or individual condos and that the developer provide that document in every sales agreement.

The avigation easement signed by the airport authority and the property owner, provides passage of aircraft in the air space above the height of one hundred fifty (150) feet over the ground level of the property. It also includes height restrictions for trees and landscaping and prohibits the property on which the condo community sits from being used in any manner that could disrupt or create a hazard for planes or the operation of the airport.

Also in the agreement is a disclosure requirement to condo owners, the first owners and all owners after that. The easement says a disclosure about the airport must be included in all declarations of condominium and 'similar instruments,' including sales contracts, leases and any document transferring any interests. The disclosure must say the airport is 1,140 feet from the property and residents can expect all the usual airport noise. The easement is perpetual as long as the Naples Airport property is used as an airport.

