Naples dentist charged with 200 child pornography counts, CCSO says

A Naples dentist faces dozens of child pornography possession and transmission charges after authorities say a tip led to the discovery of the files.

According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Layton, 68, was arrested Tuesday following a July 21, 2022, tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dropbox reported the cyber tips, according to the affidavit. They provided more than 1,000 files depicting children between the ages of 5 and 16 engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior.

Complaints against physician: More patients accuse Naples doctor of molesting them during procedures, third suit filed

Wisner Desmaret: Trial for man accused of fatally shooting FMPD officer could start next week: What to know

Investigators determined the transmission and possession happened at Layton's residence in the 3400 block of Atlantic Circle, as well as his workplace.

Layton is listed as a dentist at Tamiami Trail Dental Care, 1250 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 107.

"Tamiami Trail Dental Care can assure our patients and the community that our team is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for our patients," the company wrote in a statement. "We were shocked and saddened to learn of the allegations against Dr. Stephen Layton."

Layton has been placed on leave from the office, the company said.

Deputies said the transmission and possession happened between July 7 and July 10 of last year.

Layton confessed he was the only one accessing the Dropbox account, according to the report. He admitted the account was deactivated, but didn't know why. He then created a new account.

He said he's been in possession of the child pornography since about 2014. Layton told deputies the files were saved on an external storage hard drive inside a drawer in his office at his residence.

When authorities showed him images they had recovered, he acknowledged viewing and downloading the files, the report said.

Story continues

Authorities seized an undisclosed number of items for forensic examination.

Layton was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography possession, as well as 100 counts of child pornography transmission. No bond information was available before publication.

Court records indicate he's next due in court April 24 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples dentist charged with 200 child pornography counts