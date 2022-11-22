Naples doctor, 54, arrested on multiple sexual assault counts, sheriff's office says

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples, on Monday after a second victim spoke up, accusing him of sexual assault at his office.

A Naples doctor was arrested Monday and accused of sexual assulting at least two patients while performing a medical procedure.

Collier sheriff's deputies arrested Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples shortly after 8:30 p.m., at his office in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South.

He was being held in the Collier County Jail. No bond information was available. His next court date is Dec. 19.

According to the arrest report, deputies were called on Oct. 24 to Project Help Crisis, 3050 Horseshoe Drive North, to meet with a 51-year-old woman.

She told authorities she had a consultation the day prior to her procedure with Salata. Salata prescribed her a controlled substance called Alprazolam — which can cause paranoid or suicidal thoughts, the report states.

Salata instructed her to take it when she arrived for her appointment, adding the procedure was "excruciatingly painful," and it would take between three and four hours, according to the sheriff's report.

The victim told deputies she took the first controlled substance as instructed. She added Salata was the only person present during the procedure.

She later told authorities Salata administered laughing gas to help with the pain, court documents show. The victim told deputies she wasn't in her right mind, but was aware of what was happening to her.

She added she felt Salata touch her private parts and shake her violently.

After she asked what he was doing, he removed his hands from her private parts, the report indicates. Then, he used more laughing gas because "she was in so much pain."

Salata told the victim he experienced a similar pain in the past and that he drinks whiskey to relieve the pain, to which she responded she doesn't drink whiskey. He instead offered her tequila.

The victim told deputies he offered her an unknown clear liquid she believed was tequila and she drank it.

She told deputies she was intoxicated to the point where she became unconscious.

When she woke up, she noticed Salata's head was near her privates and was performing oral sex on her. She added she couldn't stop Salata and became unconscious again.

When she opened her eyes for a second time, she saw him penetrating her, the report indicates. She blacked out again.

She told authorities she wasn't dreaming and remembered everything.

On Monday, a 73-year-old female came forward after she said she went to Salata at Pura Vida Medical Spa for a cosmetic medical treatment.

She told authorities Salata raped her during the procedure.

The victim said she put special equipment on for the treatment. Salata later came in to remove the equipment and massage the area, according to the affidavit.

She told deputies the massage was causing pain and Salata offered laughing gas to relieve the suffering. He then massaged another area of her legs, the report indicates. She added she felt Salata was "cranking it up" in reference to the laughing gas.

The victim said Salata then began to rape her, according to the report. She said she was awake and alert throughout, adding that Salata was on top of her for no more than 15 seconds.

A spokesperson at Salata's office said questions should be directed to his attorney, Donald Day.

Day didn't return a request for comment prior to publication. A secretary for Day said he had a scheduled court hearing.

