Naples doctor accused of molesting patients found dead, Collier sheriff confirms

4
Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·3 min read

Naples doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients while performing medical procedures is dead, the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

Police arrested Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Sanibel, a little more than a week ago, Nov. 21, on charges linked to two accused molestations.

Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples, has died, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.
Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples, has died, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said investigators are conducting a death investigation Tuesday afternoon regarding Salata. Officials wouldn't confirm the location, but said it's within Collier County boundaries.

She did not speculate on the cause of death or release additional details.

Bond set: Six-figure bond set for Naples doctor accused of sexual assault, court records show

Original story: Naples doctor, 54, arrested on multiple sexual assault counts, Naples police say

Operating out of a second-floor suite on Naples’ toney Fifth Avenue South shopping strip, Salata’s practice, Pura Vida Medical Spa, focused on body contouring, skin care and spa treatments.

The business’ Facebook page and websites were not accessible Tuesday, while its Yelp! review page remained activated, some reviewers mentioning the charges against Salata.

Officers with the Naples Police Department had arrested Salata, 54, Nov. 21 at his office in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Judge Michael Provost set a $100,000 bond for Salata, 54, Nov. 22, court records revealed Friday. Records indicate he paid cash bail to the courts and bonded out from the Collier County Jail immediately.

Patient accusations lead to arrest

According to Salata's arrest report, officers were called on Oct. 24 to Project Help Crisis, 3050 Horseshoe Drive North, to meet with a 51-year-old woman.

Salata instructed her to take prescription Alprazolam when she arrived for her appointment, adding the procedure was "excruciatingly painful," and it would take between three and four hours, according to the police report.

She told them she took the first controlled substance as instructed. She added Salata was the only person present during the procedure.

The entrance to the Pura Vida Med Spa is shown at 350 Fifth Ave S. in Naples on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
The entrance to the Pura Vida Med Spa is shown at 350 Fifth Ave S. in Naples on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

She told authorities Salata administered laughing gas to help with the pain, court documents show. She added she felt Salata touch her private parts and shake her violently. Then, he used more laughing gas because "she was in so much pain."

The victim told officers he offered her an unknown clear liquid she believed was tequila and she drank it.

She became unconscious and awoke to Salata performing oral sex on her, she said, before resuming unconsciousness.

When she opened her eyes a second time, she saw him penetrating her, the report indicates.

She told authorities she wasn't dreaming.

On the day he was arrested, a second victim, a 73-year-old female, had told police she went to Salata for a cosmetic medical treatment and he raped her during the procedure.

She said she was awake and alert throughout, adding that Salata was on top of her for no more than 15 seconds.

Criminal case ends; civil suit possible

The building where Dr. Eric Andrew Salata operated the Pura Vida Med Spa at 350 Fifth Ave S. in Naples on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The spa was on the second floor of the building.
The building where Dr. Eric Andrew Salata operated the Pura Vida Med Spa at 350 Fifth Ave S. in Naples on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The spa was on the second floor of the building.

Adam Horowitz, of Fort Lauderdale-based Horowitz Law, represents one of the women accusing Salata of malpractice. He told the Daily News during a phone call that in cases like this where the defendant suddenly dies, the case becomes civil rather than criminal.

Horowitz added that a civil case can be filed against businesses or estates, and that their intent is to proceed with a civil case against Salata's business, as well as his estate.

He added that he doesn't know how many other victims the case involves.

The State Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to calls asking for comment.

Salata was due in court Dec. 19.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples, Florida doctor accused of sexual assault dies, sheriff says

Recommended Stories

  • Death Investigation Underway for Accused Naples Doctor

    According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), there is a death investigation regarding Dr. Salata who was arrested for rape allegations by three women.

  • Police investigate suspicious powder incident at Midtown hotel

    Police are investigating a suspicious powder incident at a hotel in Midtown.

  • Ukraine's 'Invincibility' centers offer refuge, resilience

    Retired Ukrainian construction worker Borys Markovnikov is on the move again: This time, just a few steps from his home in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, to seek shelter and warmth at a “Point of Invincibility” — a government-built help station that serves food, drinks, warmth and ultimately, resilience, in the face of Russia’s military onslaught. In recent weeks, Ukraine has rolled out hundreds of such help stations, christened with a name of defiance as places where residents facing outages of power, heating and water can warm up, charge their phones, enjoy snacks and hot drinks, and even be entertained. Markovnikov, 78, has had to move a few times.

  • 2nd, 3rd suspects charged in deaths of South Carolina woman, infant child

    The two people are accused of failing to report a crime in connection with the early November deaths of Clarissa Winchester and her newborn at a Greenville County home. Her estranged boyfriend is charged with murder.

  • US dismisses Chinese objections to South China Sea mission

    The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing’s protests over a "freedom of navigation operation” conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints. The Navy said its guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville on Tuesday “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law.” China called the action illegal and said it mobilized naval and air assets to issue warnings and drive off the ship, a characterization the Navy and Pentagon disputed.

  • Footage shows domestic engine on China’s J-15 fighter jet

    This is the first time a production J-15 was seen fitted with the locally developed engines.

  • Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale is on! Our 10 picks, up to 70% off

    We're talking a popular wristlet down to $32 and a stunning purse that's $350 off! Bag up these 10 picks before they sell out.

  • Idaho murders: Law enforcement should not dismiss 'incel' angle, experts say

    Authorities have not identified a suspect in the murders of four college students, but some experts say detectives shouldn't discount the killer potentially being an "incel."

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.

  • A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport

    Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.

  • Mom of Club Q Massacre Suspect Now Facing Charges Too

    HandoutThe mother of the suspect accused of fatally gunning down five people and wounding 18 at a Colorado Springs gay bar was herself arrested in the hours after the deadly shooting, according to a summons obtained by The Daily Beast.Laura Lea Voepel, 45, is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest over a meltdown she allegedly had when police showed up at her home around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. Roughly three-and-a-half hours earlier, authorities say 22-year-old An

  • Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'

    Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning when four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.

  • Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's probable cause released

    The documents indicate that Allen is charged with felony murder, alleging he committed the killings while kidnapping Libby German and Abby Williams.

  • One Of Two Suspects Named In Vietnam Veteran's 1972 Thanksgiving Murder, Girlfriend's Rape

    Utah authorities say they’ve identified one of two suspects accused of the horrific murder of a Vietnam vet and the rape of his girlfriend half a century ago. Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot to death while on a date with an unnamed 18-year-old woman over Thanksgiving weekend in 1972. The pair were parked at a scenic overlook near Vernal, Utah — nearly 200 miles east of Salt Lake City — when on Nov. 26, 1972, sometime after 1:00 a.m., a man tapped on the window and asked Nickell f

  • Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

    YouTubeA hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer accepted the deal, which was reportedly agreed upon by prosecutors and Harrouff’s defense attorneys in South Florida. Harrouff will be sent to a secu

  • Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

    Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US.

  • Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy

    Rhodes numbered among five defendants in the monumental trial surrounding the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • NY career criminal sentenced to 17.5 years for punching Asian senior 125 times

    Tammel Esco, the man filmed brutally beating a senior Asian woman at a New York apartment in March, received a 17.5-year prison sentence on Tuesday. Esco, 42, pleaded guilty in September to the charge of first-degree assault as a hate crime in connection with the incident.

  • Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.

    U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.

  • Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody

    A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation.