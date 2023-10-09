Naples employee pleads not guilty to charging assisted living's credit card at Walmart

A Naples woman who worked as a receptionist at an assisted living center pleaded not guilty to spending more than $750 on the facility's company credit card during Walmart shopping sprees for a second time.

Louidenie Catil, 22, was arrested July 11 and faced charges including grand theft more than $5,000, criminal use of personal identification information and fraudulent use of a credit card. All of which she pleaded not guilty to Aug. 1.

However, the arrest charges aren't always the same as the filed charge, State Attorney's Office spokesperson said. The State Attorney's Office filed two third-degree felony charges.

Catil pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

She worked at Elite Assisted Living Facility of North Naples and was arrested July 11 after surveillance videos showed her making unauthorized purchases between April 30 and June 1 on the company's credit card.

The executive director of Elite, Leah Caputo, reported she discovered fraudulent credit card charges on the company's Chase Visa during a routine credit card audit on June 20, according to an arrest report.

The arrest: Naples employee charges over $5,000 to assisted living's credit card at Walmarts

Elite conducted an internal investigation, in which Catil was confronted and fired for using the company credit card without authorization, the report states.

Caputo reported the credit card was used at three Walmart locations between April 30 and June 11. Charges totaled $5,161.40, according to the arrest report.

Her next court date is Dec. 14.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You may contact her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples worker pleads not guilty to using company card at Walmart