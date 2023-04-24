Naples father sues woman accused in drunken driving death of Charlotte County deputy.

The father of a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy ‒ an only child – has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman accused of killing him in a drunken driving crash.

Separately, Charlotte Circuit Judge Scott Cupp on Friday deemed the woman, Cassandra Smith, 30, competent to stand trial on drunken driving manslaughter and other charges following the Nov. 22 crash, after her attorney, Zachary Cantor, had requested a competency exam.

According to a motion filed Feb. 7, Cantor said Smith isn't competent to stand trial, saying that Smith "can't appreciate the charges or allegations against her; appreciate the range and nature of the possible penalties that may be imposed; understand the adversarial nature of the legal process; disclose to counsel facts pertinent to the proceedings; behave in court; nor testify 'relevantly.'"

Cupp approved that motion Feb. 9, court records indicate.

Smith's attorney was not available for comment.

Arrest in hate crime: Cape police announce arrest of man linked to attack, attempted burglary of Jewish center

Shooter pleads not guilty: Suspect in fatal Restaurant Depot shooting enters not guilty plea

The clearance to stand trial comes nearly two weeks after Richard Taylor, father of deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against Smith.

The Taylors, represented by Carlos Cavenago III, demand a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

"We're seeking an amount that is fair, and just in light of all the evidence," Cavenago said.

Cavenago said the jury trial depends on the judge's schedule. He said Smith has requested to remain silent, so at the moment he can't take her deposition for the civil complaint.

"But as soon as her criminal matter's wrapped up she's going to have to answer me," he said.

The complaint lists Christopher Taylor's parents, Richard Taylor and Karen Taylor, as the beneficiaries. Richard Taylor is from Naples, while Karen Taylor lives in Cape Coral, Cavenago said

Story continues

"Richard Taylor lost his son ... He was an only child and it was a catastrophic loss to the family," Cavenago told The News-Press. "The drunk driver in this case really ripped apart Mr. Taylor. He was killed at a really young age."

He said Christopher Taylor died days after he proposed to his fiancee.

"He was just getting his life started," Cavenago said.

Cavenago said it's been "really a difficult time" for the Taylors.

"Richard Taylor had to bury his son, and, in the natural sequences of life, a parent is never supposed to bury a child," Cavenago said.

He said the law enforcement community has been there for the family.

"There's several memorials where his name is being etched in stone," Cavenago said. They include memorials in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C.

Background of the crash

According to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 22, 2022, Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, was driving north on Interstate 75 near mile marker 163, in Punta Gorda, when she struck Taylor, who was conducting a traffic stop for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers charged Smith with one count of manslaughter; three counts of damage to a property or person; one count of vehicular homicide; and one count of refusal to submit to a blood-alcohol test.

The report indicated Smith also crashed into the driver Christopher Taylor had pulled over.

The deputy had emergency equipment activated and was standing with the 29-year-old man driver. They were standing on the shoulder of the road northbound on Interstate 75. Christopher Taylor died at ShorePoint Hospital, in Punta Gorda, the affidavit said.

According to the report, Smith lost control of her car and veered from the left lane. She crossed the center and right lanes, driving onto the northbound paved shoulder at high speed.

Smith rear-ended the deputy’s unoccupied cruiser, which caused a secondary collision with the pulled-over driver, the deputy and the car, according to the affidavit.

The pulled-over driver suffered serious injuries. The passenger that was with him didn't sustain any injuries. Troopers didn't disclose their identities or conditions.

Smith wasn't injured. This was her second drunken driving arrest, as she had just finished probation for the previous arrest in August.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Charlotte County deputy's death: Naples dad files wrongful death suit