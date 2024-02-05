Naples home health aide pleads not guilty to stealing from 105-year-old

A Collier County home health aide charged with stealing from a 105-year-old has entered a not guilty plea.

Maria Avila Ramos, 41, is charged with theft from a victim 65 or older; fraudulent use of credit cards; and fraudulent use of an ID of a victim 65 or older. Her attorney, Jose Nunez, entered the plea on her behalf Monday.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Avila Ramos was hired by the 105-year-old victim's family as an in-home health-care aide for her and her husband.

On Dec. 26, the victim's debit card was used at Walgreens, Publix and several other locations in Collier County for purchases without the victim's permission, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Avila Ramos was on security video at those locations using the victim's credit card. The footage wasn't immediately available.

When detectives interviewed Avila Ramos, she denied making the purchases without the victim's permission.

Avila Ramos is next due in court April 11 for a case management conference.

