Naples homeless man arrested, accused of Lake Park area thefts, police report

Stacey Henson, Naples Daily News
·1 min read

Naples Police are asking victims of recent auto burglaries to come forward after they arrested a man Tuesday on related charges.

About 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a witness told officers that Landon Moore was squatting in a vacant home near two burglaries in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue North.

A Naples Police report said Moore had items stolen during multiple auto burglaries, including a handgun.

Ransacked cars: CCSO: Detectives watched as looters ransacked luxury cars at Waterside Shops

Violent beating: Officials: DNA evidence links Lehigh Acres man to violent Golden Gate burglary, beatings

Officers said Moore admitted breaking into two vehicles and stealing a gun.

They arrested him on charges of: petty theft with prior convictions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, carrying a concealed firearm and lying to police about his identity.

Detectives said any recent victims of auto burglary/theft in the city's Lake Park neighborhood area contact them at t (239) 213-4822.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Homeless Naples man accused of Lake Park area burglaries, police report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories