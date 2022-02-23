A Naples jury convicted an Elgin, Illinois, woman who claimed she was a Chicago designer after she bilked a Marco Island couple of more than $77,000.

According to the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, Pamela Lynn Vandeursen Thime, 58, was charged with grand theft from a person 65 or older of more than $50,000.

Fraud probe: Alleged fraud by Naples property management company causing financial issues for communities

NCH settles: NCH Healthcare paying $5.5M to settle allegations over improper donations to Collier School District

She faces sentencing in the coming weeks after her Friday conviction.

Court records indicate Vandeursen met a couple through her in-laws at their condominium on Marco Island. Over two and a half months beginning in January 2018, she charged the victim $77,500 to renovate two bathrooms.

While claiming to work under a licensed contractor, she did no work, nor did she order materials or submit permit applications.

When the victim's daughter arrived for a vacation, she contacted Vandeursen, then called Marco Island Police Department to launch an investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples jury convicts Illinois woman of fraud in Marco Island design work