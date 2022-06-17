Naples man, 35, failed to register as sex offender; imprisoned for 4.5 years

A convicted sex offender who Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested last year for registration violations has been sentenced to prison.

Collier County Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich sentenced Kent E. Lindor, of Naples, on Wednesday to 4.5 years in prison for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws, according to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The offense stems from a 2007 incident that resulted in a count of lewd and lascivious battery for sexually assaulting a child between 12 and 16, court records indicate, when Lindor was about 20 years old.

The sentence also takes into account two misdemeanor drug possession charges against Lindor.

“This individual committed multiple violations for which he is now being held accountable, thanks to CCSO detectives,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “He belongs in prison and not in our community.”

Detectives said Lindor, 35, failed to comply with registration requirements set by law.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Lindor failed to register as a sex offender three times.

His most recent incident was Feb. 5, 2021.

According to an arrest report, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office stopped Lindor shortly after 2:30 a.m. near Logan Boulevard and Immokalee Road and found he was driving without a valid license.

Deputies also found Lindor had several felony warrants including a warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm, the incident report says.

When Lindor was taken into custody, officials found he had outstanding warrants out of Collier County — one related to aggravated battery with a firearm and a second warrant linked to failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies also found a bottle containing two methadone pills and one containing an Adderall pill.

Deputies determined Lindor didn't have a prescription on file for the medications.

When they searched the car, deputies found one plastic bag containing fentanyl; another containing 11 30 mg Oxycodone pills; and several bags containing paraphernalia. They also found marijuana and a 9 mm, 10-round magazine.

Failure to register

According to a separate report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, in May 2020 Lindor was a registered sex offender in Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement requires registered sex offenders to check-in twice a year — on their birth month and six months after.

When deputies attempted to verify Lindor's provided address at the 100 block of Golden Gate Boulevard West, they found his brother — but were unable to locate Lindor, according to the report.

The brother stated "he had stuff there," but added he had only seen Lindor once or twice in the two weeks prior.

In addition, investigators looked into his provided employers.

Lindor had listed Coastal Staffing with a start date of Oct. 25, 2014; and Eagle Eye Moving with a start date of Jan. 10, 2020.

He also failed to update changes to his employment, address, vehicles, phone numbers, internet identifiers and campus activities while enrolled at Immokalee Technical College.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to reach Lindor at the provided phone number.

Investigators then drafted a subpoena for information through the State Attorney's Office, which the office approved Oct. 6, 2020.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 25, 2020, the sheriff's office found that Lindor hadn't performed sexual offender registration in Collier County during October.

Additionally, a records search through Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles found that Lindor hadn't reported any changes to FHSMV since Nov. 18, 2019.

The failure to communicate these updates led to his arrest Feb. 5, 2021.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Failure to register as sex offender lands Naples man in prison