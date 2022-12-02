Naples man, 40, arrested on multiple charges after drug deal turns into shooting

A Naples man faces multiple felonies including narcotics trafficking after a shooting in North Naples left a man injured.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person shot on Eucalyptus Lane around 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding from the neck from an apparent gunshot wound and the suspect, Dana Barrett Lettieri, on his rooftop.

Detectives said Lettieri, 40, shot the victim during a dispute. Paramedics treated the victim, later flown to a hospital.

Detectives also found weapons and drugs in Lettieri’s possession as they investigated the shooting, the report indicates. Authorities found a pellet rifle behind the garage door and a pellet pistol inside the home.

They also reported trafficking amounts of the deadly opioid fentanyl and cocaine inside the home. The search also turned up heroin, marijuana and assorted narcotic paraphernalia, officials said.

Lettieri was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; trafficking fentanyl; trafficking cocaine; possession of heroin; possession of marijuana under 20 grams; and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

No court scheduling information was available Friday afternoon.

