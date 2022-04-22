Naples man, 55, charged in wife's 2018 shooting; sentencing slated May 10

Raymond Colon

A Naples man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of his wife.

A jury convicted Raymond Colon, 55, after 30 minutes of deliberation Thursday night, concluding a nine-day trial in Collier County, the State Attorney's Office announced Friday in a press release.

The slaying happened Dec. 9, 2018, when dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman, later identified as Colon's wife, Victoria Colon.

"He has a gun, he has a gun, he's going to kill me... he just shot me," the woman said in the 911 call, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The State Attorney's Office said dispatchers received an additional call from a person saying they heard several shots and saw Colon walking down a driveway and holding a gun.

Colon then got into a white SUV, officials said.

When Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, a white SUV pulled up behind the patrol car, in front of the residence, according to the release.

A neighbor identified the driver as Colon and deputies took him into custody.

Victoria Colon was on the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where officials pronounced her dead.

Sentencing is slated for May 10.

