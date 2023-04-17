Naples man, 59, arrested on vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter charges in Sarasota crash

A Naples man faces several charges after two motorists were fatally struck and two others seriously injured in a Sarasota hit-and-run.

Sarasota County jail records show that Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples, faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one hit-and-run count and one count of DUI property damage.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Johnsen was driving south on the inside lane of Interstate 75, near Laurel Road in Venice.

A pickup was traveling south on Interstate 75, to the right of Johnsen, troopers said. Johnsen steered to the right and the right side of his car collided with the left side of the neighboring pickup.

After the crash, the pickup rotated, traveled onto the west grass shoulder and overturned. Two passengers riding in the backseat — a 64-year-old North Port man and a 50-year-old Lowell, Indiana, man were ejected.

One of them died on scene while the latter was critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, a 63-year-old North Port woman, and her front passenger, a 41 year-old Lowell, Indiana, woman, were seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Johnsen fled the 1-75 scene and was caught on Laurel Road, the FHP report said.

Jail records indicate that Johnsen remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $127,500 bond. He's next due in court June 2 for his arraignment.

At least 10 motorists have died on Sarasota County roads this year, Florida Highway Patrol data indicates.

