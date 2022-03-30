Naples man, 60, sentenced to more than four decades in prison in child pornography case

Jean Jerome Dorlus

A 60-year-old Naples man will serve nearly 44 years in prison after he was found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Jean Jerome Dorlus, 60, of Naples, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 43.75 years in prison. He was found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography and designated a lifetime sexual offender after a Collier County trial in February.

The case was opened in August 2018 when a person witnessed illegal sexual images of a young girl engaged in a sexual act on the defendant’s phone. That person used their phone to capture some of the images and reported them to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

During an interview by detectives with the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit the defendant admitted to having the illegal images on his personal phone. The child victim, a 7-year-old girl, was identified by investigators

