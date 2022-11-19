Naples man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend faces judge, bond set

A Naples man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend a week ago appeared before a judge Saturday for the first time.

Brandon Sincere, 23, was arrested after deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

Prior: Naples man arrested on manslaughter charge after allegedly shooting, killing girlfriend

Marco Island pornography arrest: Marco Island man arrested on more than five dozen child pornography charges

Sincere appeared before Judge John McGowan, who set a $75,000 bond for the manslaughter charge he faces.

McGowan further ordered Sincere to surrender firearms in his possession until further notice, court records indicate.

What happened Nov. 13?

A caller told authorities Sincere's girlfriend had been shot and appeared to be dead, according to his arrest affidavit.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, presumed dead, on the bedroom floor at the foot of a bed, the report indicates.

The report says the victim had an apparent gunshot wound with profuse bleeding. Authorities estimated she died shortly after 7:45 a.m.

The witness told authorities she heard a gunshot followed by a heavy sound coming from the victim's bedroom.

She entered the room and saw the victim bleeding on the floor, according to the report.

The affidavit indicates Sincere was reportedly cradling her body. Sincere told the witness the shooting was accidental.

The witness and a second roommate reported hearing no arguing, flighting or anything out of the ordinary leading to the gunshot, officials said.

Sincere is next due in court Dec. 5.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bond set for Naples man accused in girlfriend wrongful death