Naples man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend enters not guilty plea

A Naples man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend has entered a not guilty plea.

Court records indicate Brandon Sincere, 23, arrested after deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting Nov. 13, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the manslaughter charge he faces.

Last month, Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan set a $75,000 bond for Sincere's manslaughter charge. He paid the bond and was released.

McGowan further ordered Sincere to surrender firearms in his possession until further notice, court records indicate.

Sincere's next due in court Jan. 12 for a case management hearing.

What happened Nov. 13?

A caller told authorities Sincere's girlfriend had been shot and appeared to be dead, according to his arrest affidavit.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, presumed dead, on the bedroom floor at the foot of a bed, the report indicates.

The report says the victim had an apparent gunshot wound with profuse bleeding. Authorities estimated she died shortly after 7:45 a.m.

The witness told authorities she heard a gunshot followed by a heavy sound coming from the victim's bedroom.

She entered the room and saw the victim bleeding on the floor, according to the report.

The affidavit indicates Sincere was cradling her body. Sincere told the witness the shooting was accidental.

Officials said the witness and a second roommate reported hearing no arguing, flighting or anything out of the ordinary leading to the gunshot.

