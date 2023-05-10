Naples man accused of soliciting sex from two children over social media

Martin Salinas.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies have arrested 24-year-old Naples man on more than a dozen child pornography charges

Martin Salinas is facing several charges including transmitting child pornography and soliciting two children for sex over social media, the sheriff's office reports.

He was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Naples.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office investigation began after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation found that Salinas was transmitting child pornography using Snapchat and Instagram at his home.

Salinas solicited sex from one of the victims over Instagram. He took control of her Instagram account and used her identity to transmit pornographic images of her to the other child victim, whom he also solicited for sex.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected following a search warrant of Salinas' residence Tuesday, officials said.

A preliminary forensic review of one of Salinas' cell phones found numerous files of child pornography, including one of his victims.

Salinas remains in custody in the Collier County jail and is expected to appear in court on June 5.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples man faces over a dozen child phonography charges.