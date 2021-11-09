Naples man arrested, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

A Naples man has been arrested on ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the FDLE said in a news release.

Christopher William Cox, 47, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with assistance from Collier County Sheriff's deputies after a search warrant was served on the man's home and several electronic devices were recovered, according to the release.

Forensic examination of a computer uncovered numerous images and videos of children involved in sex acts. Cox was booked into the Collier County Jail on a no-bond status pending a first appearance, according to the release.

According to an affidavit for arrest, investigators located Cox's IP address linked to a home on Dancy Street, Naples, in September, after a software program detected that he was sharing files suspected of child pornography.

Cox initially refused to provide law enforcement the password to his computer devices, records show. But, a forensic examination of his computer-related devices, including a USB stick, revealed at least 25 images that showed child sexual abuse material. The USB stick also had photos of Cox's driver's license along with family photos, records indicate.

Other devices belong to Cox showed hundreds of files containing images of teenage girls.

Due to Cox having at least one image that depicts sexual battery of a child, each of the counts brought against him qualifies to be enhanced from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

