Naples man arrested in connection to New Year's Day shooting

Deputies arrested a second suspect in connection with a New Year's Day shooting at a Waffle House in Collier County that left a man seriously injured.

Collier County fugitive warrants bureau and Lee County deputies located Dion Barnes, 32, in Lehigh Acres and took him into custody on Collier warrants.

Detectives said the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an altercation several years ago between Barnes and the gunshot victim.

Barnes shot the victim in the stomach after he was attacked by the victim and two other men inside the Waffle House, 2834 Tollhouse Drive, around 5 a.m. New Year's Day, according to detectives. The victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

Detectives arrested Derrick Earl Peart, 22, of Estero on Jan. 11 and charged him with tampering with evidence after the investigation found he disposed of the gun used in the shooting. The gun was never recovered, detectives said.

After Peart got rid of the gun, detectives said he drove the gunshot victim to the hospital. Peart crashed the vehicle into a guardrail on the way to the hospital.

He also faces fraud charges after deputies received a search warrant for his car and found medical insurance cards and debit card paperwork that belonged to other people, according to deputies.

Barnes was in the Lee County jail, awaiting his return to Collier County, where he faces felony charges of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

