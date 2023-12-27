Naples man arrested after firearm discharged, striking child inside home, CCSO says

A Naples man faces several charges after authorities say he discharged a firearm inside a home, striking a child.

Diego Uriel Diaz Martinez, 31, is charged with shooting into a home; child neglect with great bodily harm; child neglect without great bodily harm; and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at an undisclosed time Christmas Day in response to shots fired inside a home.

Authorities were informed a child bled from their leg.

A witness told authorities Diaz Martinez asked to see a firearm because he wanted to have one. The witness said he retrieved it from a safe in a bedroom.

The witness said the weapon had a magazine in it.

The arrest affidavit indicates Diaz Martinez was holding another minor when the firearm discharged, firing one bullet through the wall.

Authorities said the victim's mother discovered her son had been shot in the leg. The report says the minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both the victim and his mother were visiting from Belize, authorities said.

No bond information was available Wednesday afternoon while Diaz Martinez remained in custody.

He's next due in court Jan. 22 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man charged with accidentally firing weapon, injuring child