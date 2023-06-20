Naples man arrested in shooting that injured accomplished swamp buggy racer, boyfriend

A Naples man was arrested in a shooting that injured swamp buggy racer Amy Chesser and her boyfriend.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk announced Monday evening that deputies had cracked the case more than two weeks after the two were shot in a rollover crash.

Julian Mendes-Wolf, 28, of Naples, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle linked to the June 1 shooting.

Bond was set at $250,000 for the charge of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle and withheld on the attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened on Immokalee Road, near Twin Eagles Boulevard, in Rural Estates. Responding authorities initially thought the victims' pickup rolled over in a single-vehicle crash, but later confirmed both had been shot.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active despite the arrest.

They urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact SWFLCrime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

Victims identified as accomplished swamp buggy racer, boyfriend

A GoFundMe identified the victims as Chesser, an accomplished swamp buggy racer, and her boyfriend, Scott McCandless.

Her father, Leonard Chesser, is known as "The Godfather of Swamp Buggy Racing" in the sport's community. He's won more swamp buggy races than any driver in the history of the sport, which started in Collier County in 1949.

The fundraiser says both suffered life-threatening injuries.

"While much remains unknown about the events that led to their injuries, it is certain that both have sustained brain trauma that will likely impact them for the rest of their lives," according to the fundraiser organized by Hunter Hoolihan. "A very long, challenging road to recovery lies ahead. Amy and Scotty were both airlifted to a trauma hospital where they continue to fight for the miraculous recoveries we are all praying for."

Hoolihan wrote that the fundraiser aims to secure the highest level of care and provide for them in challenges they may face during their recoveries.

The GoFundMe had collected more than $18,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Monday evening.

A separate fundraiser happened June 11 at Whiskey Park, 3380 Mercantile Ave., Naples, during the Redfish Showdown Fishing Tournament.

What happened on June 1?

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard in the Rural Estates at around 11 p.m. on June 1.

They saw a pickup had turned over east on Immokalee Road. Both occupants were trapped, leading authorities to cut the seatbelts. They later airlifted them to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, the report indicates.

Investigators later found both had been shot.

Authorities hope newly-released footage of a pickup allegedly involved in a road rage shooting that led to a rollover crash will help them crack the case. The back window of the alleged pickup has three stickers that read "Lake & Bay," "SWC Audio" and "wet sounds." The pickup was carrying two people who were seriously injured in a shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate Estates last week.

On June 8, the sheriff's office released a photo of the pickup Amy Chesser and McCandless were traveling in, aiming to generate new tips for their investigation. They hoped someone would recognize the large distinct window decal and contact law enforcement with information.

