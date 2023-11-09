Naples man who beat grandmother to death accepts plea deal for life in prison.

A Naples man accused of killing his grandmother, 82, and severely beating his grandfather, who is in his 70s, reached a plea deal Thursday and was sentenced to life.

Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan adjudicated Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, guilty and sentenced him to life in prison for one count of second-degree murder, as well as 30 years for one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

The victims' identities remained redacted in court documents.

Detectives said the woman had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year.

Around 2:30 p.m. May 17, Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean a residence on 16th Street Northeast. The arrest affidavit said he summoned her saying there was a "real mess."

When the housekeeper arrived, a blood-stained Corrado led her to a bedroom where the female victim was.

Frightened, she left the residence and flagged down a deputy in his patrol vehicle.

Deputies responded to the residence, where they saw a car backed into the driveway and the trunk open. They said they believe the grandfather returned after the housekeeper left and before deputies arrived, with Corrado then beating him.

The grandfather sustained severe head injuries.

