Naples man charged with aggravated assault after reportedly shooting at Collier County deputies

A Naples man who barricaded himself in his home for over 9 hours until subdued by Collier Sheriff SWAT and K-9 units is facing multiple aggravated assault charges.

Eugene Paul Teter, 64, was booked into Collier County Jail Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and one count of shooting into a dwelling or vehicle.

Teter was identified in a Collier County Sheriff's Office report as the man who was shooting from the window of a home along Wildflower Circle in Naples on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shooting a gun out his window in the 15000 block of Wildflower shortly after 9:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office report said Teter fired a shot that struck his own vehicle.

After deputies knocked on his front door, the report said Teter fired shots at them through the door.

Members of the Sheriff's Office SWAT responded and the suspect again shot through the door, hitting the windshield of a neighbor's vehicle across the street, and deputies returned fire.

Teter was apprehended nine hours later, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, with the help of K-9 units.

He was treated at North Collier Hospital North for non-life-threatening injuries from the K-9 activity and a bullet wound to the ear, the Sheriff's Office reported.

He was scheduled for first appearance in Collier County Court at 2 p.m. Monday and an arraignment on Aug. 1.

