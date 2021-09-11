Naples man charged with arson, assault, terrorizing

Sep. 11—LEWISTON — A Naples man was arrested late Wednesday night, charged with choking his ex-girlfriend, setting fire to her clothes and then attempting to flee into the woods when police arrived.

Christian Conley, 29, of 79 Edes Falls Road, Naples, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, on charges of arson, domestic assault, domestic threatening, terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

Before Conley was taken into custody, Lewiston police were joined by local fire and rescue crews along with a Cumberland County deputy who came with his tracking dog to help search for Conley in the woods off Crowley Road in Lewiston.

The drama began shortly after 9 p.m. when police were called to a home on Crowley Road, near the end of Old Webster Road. When they arrived, police say they learned Conley had set fire to his ex-girlfriend's clothes in the driveway.

Police allege Conley had also choked the woman, threatened her and caused an estimated $3,000 damage at the home. At the time, Conley had already been forbidden by the court from having contact with the woman due to previous charges of domestic assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief in August.

As police arrived, Conley reportedly fled into the woods in the heavily wooded area not far from the Sabattus town line. Police set up a perimeter around the area and used the Cumberland County K9 to locate Conley.

He was arrested and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where he remained on Friday. Bail was set at $5,000, although jail officials were still waiting for further bail information from the court Friday afternoon.