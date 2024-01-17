Naples man charged with attempted murder in shooting that wounded victim in face, stomach

A Naples man faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after authorities say he shot one of two victims in the face and stomach.

Roodjery Roger, 30, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm; shooting into a vehicle; armed robbery with a firearm; aggravated battery using a deadly weapon; carrying a concealed firearm; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

He remained in custody Wednesday morning on a $130,000 bond for five of the seven counts. He's being held without bond on the attempted murder and armed robbery counts.

Roger was charged Monday for the shooting that happened Sept. 11.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the shooting on 42nd Street Southwest on Sept. 11, 2023.

Deputies said surveillance video captured Roger's car parked in front of the victims' residence on the driveway. The report notes Roger backed into the driveway.

Authorities said the footage then captured Roger walking shirtless with a mask covering his face toward the residence.

The first of the two victims told authorities they were outside and Roger attacked them from behind, hitting them in the head with a firearm.

Roger pointed the firearm at the victim and took between $600 and $700 in cash, as well as their cellphone. Authorities said Roger continued to kick the first victim in the face several times before the victim fled.

Deputies said the surveillance video then captured Roger walking toward the driveway when the second victim arrived in his car. Roger moved the firearm from his right front pocket and put it behind his back, authorities said.

He then approached the second victim's car pointing the firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the victim rapidly reversed and struck Roger's parked car. Roger fired a shot toward the victim's car.

The sheriff's office said Roger approached his vehicle and opened the driver's door as if he was going to leave, but instead stepped back from behind the driver's door and ran back toward the victim's car.

Authorities said it appeared Roger manipulated his firearm by racking the slide or clearing a malfunction. He ran toward the front of the victim's car and fired another round at the victim.

Roger then fled while the victim ran inside the home and sought help, the report notes.

Authorities later found the car Roger was driving less than a mile away. Roger was arrested the same day on unrelated charges.

The sheriff's office said the second victim continues to get treatment for the wounds he suffered to the face and stomach areas.

Roger is due in court Feb. 12 for his arraignment.

