Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later.

Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.

Naples police confirmed that the warrant involved a June 13 racial-related incident at Baker Park

According to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report on the Naples movie theater incident, Pukin, who is white, accused a 15-year-old of bumping into his child in the theater.

Pukin grabbed the victim, who is Black, by the throat and pushed him to the ground, the report said, used racial slurs and held the boy until bystanders separated them.

The Naples theater’s security footage captured the incident: Pukin grabbed the teen by the neck and threw him to the ground as Pukin held a young child.

Pukin's former wife, Kristin Pukin, identified him by name after she saw him in videos circulating online of an incident at Baker Park, officials said.

Court records show Pukin is charged with one count of battery in the cinema incident and is due to appear for arraignment before Collier County Court Administrative Judge Rob Crown July 13.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook links Pukin with a separate incident in Naples.

Both incidents were captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media.

Days after the movie theater confrontation, a social media video gone viral shows Pukin involved in an incident with racial overtones at Baker Park.

That video helped identify Pukin in the theater aggression.

Naples Police Department confirmed that they are investigating Pukin in connection with the Baker Park incident.

“An arrest warrant request was submitted by the Naples Police Department to the Office of the State Attorney for review,” said Naples police Lt. Bryan McGinn. That warrant lead to Pukin's arrest Saturday in Lee County.

Sisters Sonia Telusnord and Faria Bathol were at the park June 13 with children getting ready to celebrate a family member's birthday.

Telusnord said they arrived first at the park and went to find a bench, telling the children to go play while they set up for the party, she said.

The children soon returned from the slide area, she said, complaining someone was treating them meanly.

Telusnord said she and her sister approached the slide.

Pukin began shouting at the family with Bathol telling Pukin to address the adults and not the children, Telusnord recalled.

"He walks over to us ... So close to my sister's face ... Close enough where he can headbutt her," Telusnord said, adding he never touched them.

Both sisters then took a step back, but Pukin advanced, the viral video shows.

He then used derogatory race- and gender-based language to address the family.

Pukin is the defendant in three other cases in the Collier County courts. Two of the cases are pending, one for domestic violence filed June 15 and one for dating violence filed June 17, and the third is a reopened domestic violence case from 2019 that is scheduled for a compliance hearing July 11.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com. Naples Daily News breaking news reporter Tomas Rodriguez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man arrested on warrant for second racially charged incident