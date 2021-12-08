Naples man charged with domestic violence crimes against Lewiston woman

Dec. 8—AUBURN — A Naples man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's clothes on fire was charged Tuesday with four felonies and multiple misdemeanors stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Christian Conley, 29, charging arson, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and domestic violence aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. For each of the felony charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief, he faces up to five years in prison.

Conley also is charged with four misdemeanors, including refusing to submit to arrest or detention, that carry sentences of less than one year.

While free on bail on those charges, he was additionally charged with two felonies for alleged violation of his bail conditions.

Police were called to a home on Crowley Road in Lewiston on Sept. 8. When police arrived, they learned Conley had set fire to his ex-girlfriend's clothes in the driveway.

They also believed he had a choked the woman, threatened her and caused an estimated $3,000 damage at the home. Conley had been forbidden by a court order from having contact with her, having been charged with domestic violence crimes a month earlier.

When police arrived, Conley reportedly fled into nearby woods. A tracking dog helped locate him.