Naples man charged in fatal Sarasota County hit-and-run claims his innocence

A Naples man accused of killing two in a Sarasota County crash wasn't present Friday for his arraignment after he entered a not guilty plea.

Court records indicate that the arraignment for Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples, has been reset for next month. He faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one hit-and-run count and two counts of DUI property damage.

Around 7:30 p.m. April 15, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were alerted to a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 75, near Laurel Road, in Venice.

Collier deputy cleared: CCSO investigation finds deputy involved in fatal crash innocent, family plans action

Boater sentenced: Ohio boater convicted of fatally striking Naples swimmer sentenced to more than 9 years

A pickup was traveling south on Interstate 75, to the right of Johnsen, troopers said. Johnsen steered to the right, colliding with the left side of the neighboring pickup.

After the crash, the pickup rotated, traveled onto the west grass shoulder and overturned. Two passengers riding in the backseat — a 64-year-old North Port man and a 50-year-old Lowell, Indiana, man were ejected.

One of them died on scene while the latter was critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, a 63-year-old North Port woman, and her front passenger, a 41 year-old Lowell, Indiana, woman, were seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Johnsen fled the crash scene and was caught on Laurel Road, the FHP report said.

Jail records indicate that Johnsen was released May 22 on a $127,500 bond.

He's next due in court July 7 for his arraignment, followed by an Aug. 10 case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man claims innocence in Venice hit-and-run that left two dead