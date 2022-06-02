Naples man charged in Lee County death of New Jersey man

Months after a Lee County drunken driving crash that killed one passenger and injured three others, a Naples man is facing charges.

Florida Highway Patrol said James R. Nelligan, 39, was arrested Thursday on a count of drunken driving manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of drunken driving injury.

The report did not indicate his blood-alcohol level.

According to a crash report, Nelligan was driving an SUV about 10:50 p.m. Feb. 11 on Bonita Grande Drive north of Bernwood Farms Road in Bonita Springs, with a 49-year-old male passenger from Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

Nelligan lost control of the vehicle on a curve hitting a tree and overturning, troopers reported. The impact threw the passenger from the SUV, killing him.

Three other male passengers, 42, 44 and 35, suffered minor injuries. They were from New Egypt, New Jersey.

Nelligan is due in court July 5 and remained in Lee County Jail with bond not yet se

That crash was at least the ninth fatality on Lee County roads in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples man charged in Lee County fatality from February