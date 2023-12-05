Naples man charged with more than a dozen child pornography counts, Collier sheriff says

A Naples man faces more than a dozen criminal charges related to possession of child pornography after authorities say a recently created task force paved the way to his arrest.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said an investigation by the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force ended Monday with the arrest of Tyler Matthew Cifaldi, 31.

Cifaldi is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

The task force began investigating in response to multiple cyber tips about files with possible child sex abuse material being uploaded to Cifaldi's Google photos account.

The sheriff's office said a search warrant turned up 18 files with child sex abuse material stored in Cifaldi's account. The files contained images of children 5 to 8 years old reportedly engaged in sexual activities with adults and other minors.

Detectives interviewed Cifaldi at his residence Monday and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. He's next due in court Dec. 26 for his arraignment.

No bond information was available Tuesday afternoon.

Operation Light Shine, which operates out of Nashville, Tennessee, created the Inter-agency Child Exploitation And Persons Trafficking Task Force, known by its acronym INTERCEPT, effort in 2021.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Southwest Florida's agency happened Sept. 23.

