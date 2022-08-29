Naples man collected arsenal, big diamond, boat in $2.6 million PPP fraud

A Naples man pleaded guilty in a scheme that netted him $2.6 million — forfeiting a home, a boat, a 4-carat diamond and hundreds of rounds of ammunition — in fraud against the U.S. government involving loan programs.

The U.S. Attorneys office said Daniel J. Tisone, 35, faces 30 years in prison for wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and e fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to the plea agreement, a news release states, between March 2020 and April 2021, Tisone, a convicted felon, submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Main Street Lending Program, and Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to the Small Business Administration, as well as PPP- and MSLP-approved lenders.

Tisone submitted false payroll and tax documents, as well as a fake commercial lease. Tisone fraudulently identified individuals who purported to work for Tisone’s companies, including their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

He received 10 loans, resulting in the deposit of approximately $2,617,447.17 into bank accounts controlled by Tisone. His purchases included a residences in Naples, stocks and investment securities, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02-carat engagement ring, and ammunition, a release noted.

While executing a search warrant at Tisone’s residence in March, FBI and agents with Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery discovered more than 800 rounds of assorted .223/5.56 caliber ammunition and 9mm ammunition.

As part of his guilty plea, Tisone agrees to forfeit his interest in a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, two properties in Naples, a 4.02-carat solitaire engagement ring, approximately $65,645.69 seized from two bank accounts, and approximately $2,617,447.17, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense.

The loan relief programs offered specific uses, often with interest and principal forgiven if the borrower met criteria laid out by the government.

The FBI, Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, the IRS – Criminal Investigation lead the probe, with the assistance from the Federal Reserve Board – Office of Inspector General.

